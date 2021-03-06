Although many businesses have been suffering during the pandemic, winter parks across Waukesha and Washington counties reported that business was booming this year as people tried to find safe ways to get outside.
Mike Schmitz, the co-owner of Little Switzerland in Slinger, said that his park was the busiest it has been in years both because of the great winter weather and because people are looking for fun activities that let them leave their houses.
“It’s been a season like no other,” Schmitz said. “Demand was bigger than ever.”
At The Rock Snowpark in Franklin, many of the people hitting the slopes were new to winter sports, too. Riley May, the general manager at the park, said that there were a lot of people looking for ways to get outside over winter who had never been to the park before.
“We saw a ton of new customers,” May said.
In addition, the parks in the two counties took extra steps to keep their customers safe during the pandemic. Little Switzerland started offering ways for customers to go directly from their cars to the ski lift without having to interact with anyone, Sunburst Winter Sports Park allows people to pay outside, and The Rock Snowpark in Franklin is offering online ticket sales.
“We did extra sanitation, all of our staff wear masks and we asked customers to wear masks inside,” said Jeff Delray, who works in the inside operations department at Sunburst Winter Sports Park in Kewaskum.
The winter sports centers all said that they’re looking forward to a great season next year, too. But until then, anyone who wants to hit the slopes before the snow melts only has a couple of weeks to do so. Representatives from the parks said that they’re unsure of when exactly their parks will be closing because it depends on the weather, but because of the expected warm temperatures in the coming days, the parks will likely close within the next few weeks.