Wisconsin among cheapest for gas in the U.S.

Wisconsin was in the list of 10 states with least expensive gas on Monday.
The average cost for a gallon of gas in Wisconsin was $1.19 on Monday in Wisconsin compared to $1.74 in the country, according to AAA. In the U.S. only 12 states had an average of $2 per gallon or more on Monday. The national average is $1.77, which is four cents less than last week, 28 cents cheaper than last month and $1.11 less than a year ago.
“AAA forecasts that the national average will continue to decrease into next month, possibly dropping as low as $1.65,” said Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “We haven’t seen gas prices that cheap since January 2009.”
The cause for the cheaper gas prices is tied to crude oil prices which have been volatile due an increased amount of oil in storage while there is a decreased demand.
In the Milwaukee area, gas prices on Monday were on average $1.18. They were $1.20 a week ago. In the Waukesha area on Monday, the cheapest gas was $0.96 at the Broadway Pit Stop, 114 E. Broadway, according to gasbuddy.com. The cheapest gallon of gas in Washington County was $1.19 at the Citgo in Kewaskum, 100 Badger Road, and the BP in Kewaskum at 890 Fond du Lac Ave.
“Some states could see minimal fluctuation at the pump in coming weeks if demand jumps as business are given the green light to reopen. However, this will not have a large impact for the majority of the nation’s motorists,” according to AAA.