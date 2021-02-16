Wisconsin received an “A” and a score of 97 on the 2020 Broadband Scorecard Report that R Street released late last week. Arizona is the only other state to earn a 97 score.
R Street is a Washington, D.C., based think tank, and 2021 marks the second year the institution has issued its broadband scorecard.
The report compares states based on the laws they use to govern the regulatory review process for broadband deployment. The factors involved include local government’s management of the public rights-of-way that broadband providers need access to, permitting review, franchising and zoning.
“Wisconsin passed additional tax relief for broadband providers in rural areas, which will likely help make the business case for additional deployments.” R Street Technology and Innovation Fellow and author of the report Jeffrey Westling wrote.
“Wisconsin continues to score excellently on the scorecard, but the state could still do more, including exemptions from zoning review for new poles and a statewide dig-once policy,” Westling added.
Dig-once, also called “joint-trenching,” mandates multiple providers excavate the same right of way. This, Westling wrote, increases deployment efficiency as well as minimizes traffic flow disruptions.
“It may sound benign, but providers often need to get thousands of permits for just a single city, and the costs quickly become a barrier as the providers need to sort through different rules and lengthy delays,” Westling told The Center Square. “The major markets will still see deployment regardless, but communities on the edge may have to wait longer or pay more for next generation services.”
Even with streamlining regulations, however, deploying infrastructure in many communities does not allow providers to be profitable for a basic connection, let alone next generation networks, Westling explained.
“That is why we have seen many states begin to explore options like grant programs, which target unserved areas of the state. Subsidy programs go beyond the scope of our scorecard, but it is important for state legislators to remember that grants still come from the taxpayers, and regulatory red tape can limit the value of each dollar spent. Therefore, states should continue to look towards streamlining local review processes even if they decide to pursue deployment subsidies,” he said.
Westling’s report cites a study that concludes 5G deployment will result in $1.5 trillion increase in U.S. gross domestic product, as well as spur the creation of 4.5 million jobs, largely because of new and increased infrastructure investments.