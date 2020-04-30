MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's powerful chamber of commerce urged legislators Thursday to adopt its business reopening plan, telling an Assembly committee that Gov. Tony Evers' stay-at-home order is crushing the economy and that the state has the coronavirus under control.
Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce Executive Vice President Scott Manley told the Assembly's Republican-controlled state affairs committee that unemployment is skyrocketing and hospitals haven't experienced an expected surge in coronavirus patients. Some areas of northern Wisconsin haven't seen any infections.
“The economic impact of shutting down our economy and keeping it shut down has been absolutely devastating, and it's getting worse every day,” Manley said.
The state Department of Workforce has recorded nearly 1.2 million weekly unemployment claims in the five weeks ending April 25. The state typically sees that many claims over an eight-month period. Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary Missy Hughes, an Evers appointee, told the committee that a quarter of the state’s businesses may have closed since the pandemic began.
Evers' stay-at-home order is set to expire on May 26 but Republicans are growing impatient. They've asked the state Supreme Court to strike the order down. A ruling could come any day.
WMC, a major contributor to Republican campaigns, has proposed an alternative plan to reopen businesses, developed with input from business, government and medical interests. They said it also calls on best practices and recommendations from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The plan creates an algorithm that takes into account the local infection rate, health care capacity, population density and other factors to determine what limitations would be placed on a business. All businesses could open, but their operations would be limited based on local factors calculated under the model.
Companies would be given a risk factor of minimal, moderate or substantial. The higher the risk, the more precautions businesses would have to take, including social distancing between workers and customers, operating at a reduced capacity, increasing the use of protective equipment and intensifying cleaning procedures.
The Legislature would have to enact the plan as a bill, but Evers would almost certainly veto it. He's already put forward a recovery plan that calls for meeting benchmarks, including increased testing, contact tracing and declining infections.
Republicans on the state affairs committee went ahead with their hearing anyway, seating themselves 6 feet apart in a Capitol hearing room with pages sitting behind them wearing masks. Some members and speakers appeared via Skype.
Kristine Hillmer, president of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association, appeared in person to say 44% of the state's restaurants have temporarily closed and half could close for good if the stay-at-home order continues.
“We are at an extinction level event for small businesses and restaurants,” she said.
Committee Republicans questioned whether the economic impact of a statewide stay-at-home order is justified and whether the state can ever meet Evers' recovery benchmarks.
Committee Democrats complained that Republicans stacked the meeting with business representatives and didn’t invite any laborers or health care officials to speak. They warned that reopening businesses too soon would lead to a spike in infections.
Rep. Christine Sinicki of Milwaukee said WMC's plan appears designed to reduce unemployment rolls by giving people jobs knowing they won't go to work because they're too scared of the virus.
“What happens when businesses open too early and workers don’t feel comfortable?” Sinicki said.
Republican Rep. Michael Schraa asked Mike Nikolai, president of Waupaca Foundry, and Troy Berg, CEO of Dane Manufacturing, which produces metal products, whether their workers have complained about staying open.
Berg said his managers keep employees up-to-date about best practices to prevent infections between every shift. He said no one has walked off the job or quit. Nikolai said his workers are so scared about losing their jobs that attendance has actually improved.
“If you want zero risk, then you'll have zero economic activity,” Nikolai said.
State health officials had recorded 6,854 infections as of Thursday and 316 deaths.