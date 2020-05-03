WAUKESHA — Every business is located within a community.
Those that become community partners make a difference.
MetalTek International Inc.’s Wisconsin Centrifugal division, a Waukesha fixture at 905 E. St. Paul Ave. for parts of eight decades, provided a case in point during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company, which makes metal components for customers in industries such as military/defense, aerospace and petrochemical, recently purchased gift cards from local eateries to boost the local economy.
“Our company has been in Waukesha for almost 75 years, and we have a strong culture in the city,” Wisconsin Centrifugal Director of Marketing Robb Edwards said. “We wanted to take the initiative to help others and support our community.
“We visited a wide variety of local restaurants and bought the gift cards. The businesses were very appreciative, and some of the people we met became very emotional. Our people were amazed at what a difference something like this can make.”
The company’s employees are grateful for the opportunity to work during the pandemic, which has closed down many businesses worldwide.
“Wisconsin Centrifugal has stayed open during COVID-19 while taking appropriate precautions — including but not limited to social distancing — to protect its employees,” Edwards said. “In fact, we’re hiring hourly employees for foundry machinists and quality roles. We offer great pay and benefits, and we’ll take experienced or inexperienced applicants.
“It’s a great place to work.”
Wisconsin Centrifugal is distributing the gift cards to its workforce, which numbers close to 500 employees.
“Through this effort, we’ve seen how excited and happy our employees are to be part of this and do something to make a direct impact on the community,” Edwards said. “In our own small way, we’ve come together.”
At a glance
What: MetalTek International Inc. Wisconsin Centrifugal division, a member of the Waukesha community for 73 years. The company manufactures critical metal components for customers in industries such as military/defense, aerospace and petrochemical.
Address: 905 E. St. Paul Ave.
Jobs: Wisconsin Centrifugal is hiring experienced and inexperienced machinists, foundry personnel and quality personnel. No experience is necessary. The starting wage is $19 an hour for those with no experience, with considerably higher hourly pay for those with relevant experience. A comprehensive benefits package, on-the-job training and educational benefits are offered.
Apply: MetalTek.com/Careers