WASHINGTON COUNTY — Throughout the month, residents are encouraged to not only shop local, but to also recognize local chambers of commerce that assist area businesses through support and fostering relationships between members and the community.
County Executive Josh Schoemann on Aug. 20 officially proclaimed September 2021 as Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce Month.
“I commend these champions of growth and economic development and call upon all our county’s residents to support your local chamber and all local businesses,” he stated in the proclamation.
The signing was attended by members of the four Washington County chambers in West Bend, Hartford, Germantown and Kewaskum.
“Being part of a chamber of commerce is important for many reasons,” said West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Toni Gumina. “It is a way for businesses to connect with like-minded business partners in the community.”
She stated the chamber’s mission is to help community businesses to economically thrive. When businesses joins a chamber, they show they are in good standing and are supported by the chamber through referrals.
“We’re here to collaborate and support the effort of economic development for our city and our county,” she said.
“We’re the conduit between the businesses and the community,” said Doreen Buntrock, executive director of the Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce.
HACC serves as “the hub” of the community, providing a common place for people across industries to stay connected. They also work to help get businesses noticed and draw people to the community through different avenues. “You want to support your local businesses. They’re out here broadcasting and supporting their local in their community, and I think that’s what’s important too, and the chamber is their voice,” said Buntrock.
Some area chambers, including the WBACC, have a certificate program called Chamber Checks. Community members can purchase a check that is good at any member business, keeping money within the community it was purchased.
“There are tens of thousands of gift certificates sold through the chamber each year,” said Gumina.
Throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for area chambers became even more apparent as chambers helped businesses navigate the pandemic, find support and learn what assistance was available to them, all while promoting the local businesses.
“During COVID, this chamber, the chamber I was at prior and chambers across the county and state really took some great actions and made sure they were a reliable source of information because there is so much information out there,” she said.
Chambers quickly became the goto for information about grants, programs and other forms of assistance available to businesses.
In honor of the Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce Month, WBACC is focusing on featuring and drawing attention to its members through their Facebook page.
“Our job — beyond the advocacy — is connecting people. It’s collaborating with people in the community, getting our businesses connected with each other and keeping them informed, but creating those opportunities they can all share in,” said Gumina.