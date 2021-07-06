WAUKESHA — As he seeks to maintain as much normalcy as possible and stick to the company’s core business plan, the head of a local transportation company summed up the pandemic-related circumstances he faces on a daily basis.
“I’ve been here for 23 years. This easily is the biggest challenge I’ve ever seen,” Wisconsin Coach Lines President and General Manager Tom Dieckelman said of the company’s worker shortage.
Echoing a sentiment heard from within many companies these days, Dieckelman said Wisconsin Coach Lines is grappling with a worker shortage across many areas of day-to-day operations.
“We need drivers, we need cleaners, we need dispatchers — it’s across the board,” Dieckelman said.
Thus far, Wisconsin Coach Lines has been able to maintain regular routes, including the ones within the Waukesha County Freeway Flier program.
But Dieckelman said the worker shortage has forced the company to make trims elsewhere, including the charter business. Wisconsin Coach Lines, which is part of the broader Coach USA company, has historically run on-demand, special request routes to a range of venues.
“Unfortunately, we’ve had to turn down some work there.” Dieckelman said. “From my understanding, it’s been the same issue with other bus companies.”
Dieckelman said Wisconsin Coach Lines has been working with third-party companies to help spread the word about the company’s urgent need for workers. Job posts are routinely placed on Indeed and similar platforms.
But the fickle employment market has resulted in hiccups, with jobs offered and workers simply not showing up.
“We get a lot of resumes in. We call them, we text them, we email them,” Dieckelman said. “Many times, they don’t respond. Sometimes we do get responses and we schedule interviews. Sometimes they show up, and sometimes they don’t.”
Dieckelman said there are a number of reasons behind the worker shortage, including the oft-cited continued availability of $300 weekly federal unemployment funds.
“You hate to be competing for jobs against, basically, the government,” he said. “But to me, it’s not just any one thing. It’s a combination of things.”
The labor shortage — in some form — likely was on the horizon before COVID-19, Dieckelman said, though the pandemic probably sped it up.
“I think, because of the pandemic, a lot of people retired early,” he said. “I think there was a shortage coming anyway because the baby boomers were retiring, and the baby boomers, of course, came from big families.”
While there is a desire to get back to normal as quickly as possible, Dieckelman said he acknowledges the economic factors that led to the swift shutdown last year and the reality a full recovery will not necessarily follow the same trajectory.
“It’s tough because the economy just fell apart in the matter of a few weeks last year,” he said. “I don’t think you can go from 100 to 0, and then back up from 0 to 100 without ramping up slowly. We’re trying to come back. We’re trying to build back the business.”
The call for workers within Wisconsin Coach Lines’ Waukesha office is “an all hands on deck” approach right now, Dieckelman said, but he is optimistic about the future.
“We’ll get there, but it’s basically going to take some time,” he said. “It’s a challenge, and it’s a challenge for most businesses out there right now.”