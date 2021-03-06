MADISON - Wisconsin’s lone dairy farmer-lawmaker says Gov. Tony Evers must step-in and save the world’s largest dairy show before it leaves Wisconsin.
Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, on Thursday hand-delivered a letter to Evers’ office, pleading with him to keep the World Dairy Expo in Madison.
“Letting the World Dairy Expo leave Wisconsin would be devastating to the future of our state’s dairy industry,” Tranel wrote. “The Expo serves as a place for dairy producers, companies, organizations, and other dairy enthusiasts to gather to compete, and to exchange ideas, knowledge, technology, and commerce.”
The World Dairy Expo draws nearly 70,000 people from more than 100 countries to Madison each year. The Expo has called Madison home for almost 50 years.
Last year’s Expo was canceled because of the coronavirus, and this year’s Expo is in danger.
Organizers this week said they are considering other host cities. Madison’s coronavirus rules limit crowds, and would make hosting tens of thousands of people impossible.
Tranel said losing the World Dairy Expo would be an embarrassment to Wisconsin.
“We pride ourselves on being the dairy state. We put it on our license plates, for crying out loud. We are America’s dairyland,” Tranel said in an interview Thursday.
Tranel said if the Expo leaves Madison, there is a good chance it will never come back.
The World Dairy Expo is scheduled between September 28 and October 1. No one is saying when a final decision on where the show will be located will be made.