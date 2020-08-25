WAUKESHA — After over 17 years in the business of inserting the fear of monsters, spirits, murderers and other terrifying figures into the Waukesha County community, the Wisconsin Fear Grounds have new owners.
Chad and Brenda Franks took over the business this year and have plans to introduce new spooky experiences in October at the Waukesha County Expo Center, 1000 Northview Road. Chad Franks said his decision to take over the business is because of his love for Halloween.
Franks said he worked at the business for 12 years with the previous owners, Tim Gavinski and his wife Ann-Marie, prior to their decision to retire. Franks said he wants the business to continue to have a family atmosphere.
“My role was lead builder so basically I was in charge of building all of the sets and props and things like that, that the guests would walk through, and mazes,” he said. “Besides that I was an actor for them and I enjoy entertaining and interacting with the guests.”
There are two new haunted houses guests will experience this Halloween.
“The first one you’re going to come into contact with is The Compound and the second one is Sketchy’s Chambers,” Franks said.
The Compound will feature an “end of the world, utilitarian, Mad Max” vibe, according to Franks. The monsters decided they’re not going anywhere and have set up a compound — the public will experience their world as they walk through the house.
“Sketchy is the leader of the group,” Franks said. “Sketchy has been at the fairgrounds for at least 10 years as a character. You probably have seen him in the lines, entertaining guests and talking with them and he’s kind of the leader of The Compound and Sketchy’s Chambers.”
Sketchy’s Chambers is Sketchy’s home — a 70’s style mobile home trailer.
“You never know what you’re going to find in Sketchy’s house,” Franks said. “He’s a clown, with clowns you can expect to be entertained as well as scared.”
COVID-19
With the pandemic there will be a few changes to the business, according to Franks.
“Obviously, when we took over this business we didn’t realize we were going to be opening our first year of owning it in the pandemic,” he said. “That obviously has another host of challenges that we have to overcome.”
Lines have been expanded, guests and employees are required to wear masks, cleaning crews will be constantly disinfecting and cleaning touch points in the haunted houses, and there have been changes to the layout of the haunted house to allow more social distancing between actors and guests and more.
Also, guests will be encouraged to stay with the same household.
“I believe that the Wisconsin Fear Grounds has been a Wisconsin tradition for a very long time, and something people have grown to love and experience every year,” Franks said. “We’re just building off of those traditions and adding our twist to it.”
Find the business on Facebook @wisconsinfeargrounds or go to their website at www.wisconsinfeargrounds.com. The Wisconsin Fear Grounds will open the first Friday in October and will be open every Friday and Saturday through October, including select Sundays as well.