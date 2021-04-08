Wisconsin maker of RumChata, Tippy Cow bought by E. & J. Gallo Winery

CITY OF PEWAUKEE - Locally made, but nationally known brands RumChata and Tippy Cow, have been purchased by E. & J. Gallo Winery.
Gallo announced Thursday that its spirits division has signed an agreement to acquire Agave Loco LLC, the owner of RumChata, a leading cream liqueur brand.
Agave Loco LLC owns the RumChata brand, as well Midwest Custom Bottling LLC, which produces RumChata at its facility in City of Pewaukee. The production of RumChata will remain in the City of Pewaukee.
The Tippy Cow and Holly Nog brands owned by MCB are also included in the transaction.
The sale is expected to close on April 16. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
"First of all, I want to thank the distributors and retailers, as well as our employees, who supported RumChata since its inception. Your backing of the brand meant the world to us and will not be forgotten. As a small independent producer, we never imagined the success of RumChata when we were just getting started back in 2009,” said founder Tom Maas in a statement. “We have taken the growth of the brand as far as possible as a small supplier, and it was the right time to find a new brand steward. I know the RumChata brand will thrive under Gallo’s guidance, and I am excited to watch the brand continue to grow and evolve in the future.”
Inspired by the traditional milky rice drink from Mexico, Maas began experimenting in his kitchen to create his version of a rum-based horchata. He used fresh dairy cream, rum and a proprietary sweet spice blend to create the drink in 2009.
In 2016, RumChata introduced MiniChatas, 25ml cups for consumers wanting to add RumChata to their coffee. A year later in 2017, RumChata Cold Brew (formerly FrappaChata) was introduced and most recently RumChata Limon has been added as a permanent addition to the RumChata family. RumChata has also released a variety of successful seasonal offerings, including RumChata Peppermint Bark for the holiday season.
“We see tremendous potential with this acquisition to further innovate in the premium spirits space with unique consumer propositions, while continuing to add value to our wholesaler and customer partners,” said Vice President and General Manager of Gallo's spirits business Britt West. “Opportunities like this are rare in the spirits industry and we are excited to add RumChata to our expanding portfolio of noteworthy brands.”