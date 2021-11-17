JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Wisconsin-based company plans to build a meat processing plant in eastern Missouri next year that could bring 1,300 jobs to the region, officials announced Tuesday.
American Foods Group, which is headquartered in Green Bay and has factories in seven other states, would build the plant in Warren County if a final agreement can be approved.
The plant, which will process only beef, could generate $1 billion in economic impact, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, who raises cattle in Polk County, said American Foods would potentially invest $450 million in the region west of St. Louis.
‘‘The process will take some time, but we feel very good about what we have seen in Warren County, Missouri,’’ said AFG Executive Vice President Jim Rathke.