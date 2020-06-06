MADISON — Madison, Milwaukee, Green Bay and Appleton metro areas made significant gains in a leading startup ecosystem ranking of 100 countries and 1,000 cities, registering “amazing momentum,” according to a press release issued by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.
The release says Startup-Blink, a global startup ecosystem map and research center that works with dozens of governments, municipalities and economic development corporations on the development, mapping and benchmarking of their startup ecosystems, released a new annual report.
The annual report, published for the third time in 2020, uses an algorithm built over five years to develop what StartupBlink bills as the world’s most comprehensive startup ecosystem ranking.
StartupBlink’s algorithm is supplemented with information from global data partners.
Madison rose 26 spots in the 2020 Global Rankings Report, to rank 98th globally, Milwaukee jumped 31 spots to rank 132nd.
Green Bay’s rank of 446th was up 44 places and Appleton came in at 581st, improving by 35 spots.
“The positive showing of Wisconsin cities in Startup-Blink’s global startup ecosystem ranking is a testament to the culture of innovation and entrepreneurial spirit that exists throughout our state,” said Aaron Hagar, Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation vice president of entrepreneurship and innovation.