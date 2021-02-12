MADISON - The proposal to keep Paycheck Protection loans in Wisconsin tax free is moving at the Capitol, but it may be moving toward a dead end.
The legislature’s Joint Finance Committee on Wednesday approved a package that would give small businesses in the state $419 million in tax breaks.
That is good news for the state’s largest business group, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce.
“Wisconsin businesses were told they could receive forgivable and tax-free PPP loans to help them through the worst economic downturn in a generation.
In the face of COVID-19, these funds were critical to thousands of employers and their employees. Unfortunately, as many businesses continue to struggle, they could now face a hefty and surprising tax bill,” WMC’s Cory Fish said.
WMC has said that nearly 90,000 businesses in the state received some PPP money last year.
Congress intended the money to be tax-free, but Gov. Tony Evers last month quietly told businesses they would be taxed.
WMC put the price tag for Evers’ tax at $450 million.
“WMC and our members urge legislators and Gov. Evers to support this legislation, which is crucial to upholding the promise that these funds would be available tax-free to all recipients,” Fish added.
The legislation will head for a vote in the Assembly and Senate next.
There is bipartisan support for the legislation, but it remains to be seen if Evers will support it.
Republicans in the Legislature do not have the numbers to override a veto from the governor on their own.