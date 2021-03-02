MADISON — Banks in Wisconsin had a strong year in 2020, reporting an increase in assets and income.
According to a news release Monday by the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions, 76% of Wisconsin state-chartered banks realized earnings gains compared to 2019.
Some other reported findings were:
■ Total assets as of December 31, 2020, were at $63.8 billion. Assets increased by $7.5 billion, a growth rate of 13.31%.
■ Year-end net income increased by 17.19% from $664.7 million in 2019 to $778.9 million in 2020.
■ Total interest income decreased by 3.55% in 2020 compared to 2019.
■ Total equity capital at year-end was $7.05 billion.
■ The return on average assets ratio was 1.34% compared to 1.25% in 2019.
■ Net loans increased in 2020 with a total of $43.5 billion compared to $40.8 billion in 2019.
■ Capital ratio of 11.06% was a slight decline from 11.86% in 2019.
■ Delinquent loans as a percentage of loans decreased to 1.06% in 2020 from 1.33% in 2019. Banks increased their allowance for loan losses to $640 million (1.45%) from $532 million (1.28%) at year-end 2019.
“Despite the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wisconsin state-chartered banks have continued to provide strength and stability to their customers and communities,” said DFI Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld. “Our banks have demonstrated their financial health through strong earnings and positive growth, steady leadership, and sound financial practices. While not immune to the negative economic effects of the pandemic, Wisconsin state-chartered banks have helped their customers face the challenges of 2020 and they must remain diligent in doing so this year, too.”