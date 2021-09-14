MADISON — Wisconsin’s 135 state-chartered banks continue to exhibit strong financial performance as of June 30, 2021, according to data released Thursday by the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions (DFI).
State-chartered banks’ total assets increased over $4.9 billion from June 30, 2020, and stand at more than $66.9 billion through June 30, 2021. While the extension of the COVID-19 pandemic’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans combined with the low interest rate environment has put pressure on the net interest margin, decreasing from 3.51% in June of 2020, it held steady from first quarter at 3.37%. Net loans have decreased 1.23% from June of 2020, down $546.3 million, due, in part, to PPP loans being forgiven or paid down. In the twelve months ending on June 30, 2021: The capital ratio remained strong at 10.92% compared to 11.02% in June of 2020; The past due ratio declined to 0.85% from early pandemic levels when the ratio was 1.22% in June of 2020; Net operating income was over $463.7 million compared to $346.2 million in June of 2020. The return on average assets ratio was 1.44% and has increased from 1.23% in June of 2020 in part due to strong asset performance and continued secondary market refinance fee income; and Bank liquidity has been strong putting pressure on the loans to assets ratio at 65.74% compared to more normal liquidity levels earlier in the pandemic of 71.82% in June of 2020.
“Wisconsin’s state-chartered banks have continued to demonstrate sound financial practices while helping their communities through the economic impacts of the pandemic,” said DFI Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld. “Overall, Wisconsin’s state-chartered banks are financially stable and have adjusted to their changing circumstances while working with their customers to meet their financial needs.”