MADISON — Wisconsin’s 119 state-chartered credit unions continue to exhibit strong financial performance through the first quarter of 2020, according to data released today by the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions (DFI).
The findings were highlighted in a press release sent by Gov. Tony Evers’ office on Wednesday, which found credit union total assets increased $2 billion from year-end 2019 and stand at $43 billion through March 31.
Asset and share growth were very high for the first quarter with both ratios around 20%. Loan growth was down and may be attributed to the economy shutting down in mid-March due to COVID-19.
Loans outstanding grew by $347 million and the loan to savings ratio dropped slightly to 91.33%. In the three months ending on March 31: Net worth to assets ratio remained strong at 11.12%, down slightly compared to 11.40% at the end of December; delinquent loan to total loan ratio dropped to 0.62% and is at a historically low level; and net income was nearly $100 million compared to $94 million in March 2019. The return on average assets ratio was 0.95%.
“Wisconsin credit unions have done an outstanding job serving their members and communities during these unprecedented times,” said DFI Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld. “The financial indicators through the first quarter of 2020 for Wisconsin’s state-chartered credit unions are sound with asset and share growth strong, likely due to members trying to save more because of COVID-19.”