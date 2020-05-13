For a while the talk was about how low would the price of gas go in Wisconsin; now people are again watching for how much the price has increased.
According to AAA, the Great Lakes and central states region is seeing the highest volatility in the country at the pump with eight states in the region topping the list for the largest weekly change.
A week ago, a gallon of gas in Wisconsin cost an average of $1.47, while on Monday it was $1.69. A month ago, the average cost of a gallon of gas in Wisconsin was $1.34, but a year ago it was $2.84.
In Milwaukee on Monday, the price of a gallon of gas was $1.78, compared to $1.51 a week ago and $1.33 a month ago. The national average on Monday was $1.85.
“Pump prices are fluctuating throughout the country as demand increases and gasoline stocks decrease,” said Nick Jarmusz, director of Public Affairs for AAA — The Auto Club Group. “The boost in demand continues to push pump prices up around the country, as more states reopen businesses. Motorists in the Great Lakes, central, south and southeast states are seeing the most volatility at the pump.”
The Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest data report showed demand for gasoline increased by 800,000 b/d to 6.7 million b/d last week, which is 3.2 million b/d less than last year at this time. Gas demand is expected to continue to grow, leading pump prices to continue their increase.