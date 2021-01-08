Wisconsin rang in the New Year with an uptick in new unemployment claims.
According to U.S. Department of Labor data released Thursday, 19,186 new claims were filed in the state in the week ending Jan. 2, a week-over-week increase of 4,892 over the previous week’s 14,294 claims.
The DOL reported Wisconsin processed 103,469 total unemployment claims during the final week of 2020, an increase of 13,541
over the previous week’s 89,928 claims.
Nationwide, 77,400 more initial claims were filed the week ending Jan. 2, bringing the Dec. 26 new unemployment claims tally of 844,672 claims to 922,072 claims, a 9.2% week-over-week increase.