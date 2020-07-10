New unemployment claims increased slightly in Wisconsin last week, but overall total unemployment decreased, in alignment with a national trend reported by the U.S. Department of Labor.
The week-over-week numbers reported for Wisconsin the week ending July 4 show 27,487 new initial claims, an increase of 2,562 initial unemployment claims from the previous week’s 24,925 new claims.
Total unemployment claims in Wisconsin for the week ending July 4 were at 219,797, down 3,100 from the previous week’s 222,897 claims.
The DOL also reported an estimated 1.3 million new national unemployment claims were filed in the week ending July 4, down 99,000 new claims from the previous week ending June 27.
According to nationwide DOL numbers, U.S. unemployment claims fell by 698,000 from the previous week.
Continued claims still hover around the 18.1 million unemployment mark, or approximately 12.4% national unemployment.