WAUKESHA — Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) – the combined state chamber and manufacturers’ association — will be celebrating the state’s top industry throughout the month of October. Each year, WMC declares October as Manufacturing Month and the first Friday of the month as Manufacturing Day.
Manufacturing is the number one contributor to Wisconsin’s economy. The industry produces nearly $65 billion in economic output each year — close to 20 percent of the state’s total gross domestic product (GDP). This is all thanks to nearly half a million people who work at Wisconsin’s roughly 8,000 manufacturers.
“Manufacturing is without a doubt the backbone of the state’s economy,” said WMC President and CEO Kurt Bauer. “In the face of COVID-19, our state’s manufacturing workers showed up to the shop floor each and every day to make the items we all needed here in Wisconsin, across the country and around the globe. The hard work and resiliency of Wisconsin’s manufacturers should be celebrated today and every day.”
To celebrate Manufacturing Month, WMC has partnered with Johnson Financial Group to host the sixth annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. The competition, which runs from mid-August through October, has highlighted hundreds of products manufactured in Wisconsin since it began in 2016. The winner will be announced on Thursday, Oct. 14 at WMC’s Business Day event in Pewaukee.
WMC will also be touring manufacturing companies across Wisconsin during October.
More information about Manufacturing Month is available at WIManufacturingMonth.org.