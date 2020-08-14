New unemployment claims in Wisconsin last week dropped by 4,942 from the prior week. For the week ending Aug. 8, 14,254 new unemployment claims were registered, compared to 19,196 new claims the week ending Aug. 1.
More Wisconsin workers also are dropping off the unemployment rolls overall. Ongoing unemployment claims for the week ending Aug. 8 stood at 182,121, which is a drop of 26,528 claims from the prior week’s 208,649 claims.
Nationwide, seasonally adjusted initial claims dropped 228,000 in the week ending Aug. 8, which brings the total number of new claims to 963,000. The Aug. 8 initial claims is the lowest number of new claims since March, when government-mandated restrictions to counter the spread of COVID-19 opened the floodgates for nearly 56 million unemployed Americans.
The 4-week national moving average the week ending Aug. 8 was 1,252,750 initial claims, a decrease of 86,250 claims from the previous week's revised average. The previous week's average was revised up by 1,250 from 1,337,750 to 1,339,000.
The highest insured unemployment rates in the week ending July 25 were in Nevada (23.6), Hawaii (21.1), Puerto Rico (19.1), Louisiana (17.3), New York (16.5), California (16.0), Connecticut (15.3), Georgia (14.4), Massachusetts (14.3), and Rhode Island (12.7).
The largest increase in initial claims for the week ending August 1 was in Rhode Island (+87), while the largest decreases were in California (-22,610), Virginia (-19,048), Texas (-14,095), Florida (-13,176), and New Jersey (-11,489).