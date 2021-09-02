Wisconsin Vision relocates, remodels and expands several locations

NEW BERLIN — Plans are underway for Wisconsin Vision to relocate and expand three of its Milwaukee/Waukesha area locations, which follows the extensive remodeling of a fourth location. Additionally, Wisconsin Vision announced plans to launch teleoptometry remote eye health exams at four pilot sites this fall.
In a press release Wednesday, the company announced that all three locations have been designed to improve the customer experience and allow Wisconsin Vision to expand site footprints to 2,000 square-feet. Two of the moves are from leased locations to Wisconsin Vision-owned properties.
In May, the provider moved its Waukesha site at 116 E. Sunset Drive across the street from its previous location. Next up, it will move its Milwaukee Burleigh site to 12325 W. Burleigh St. on Sept. 10 and its West Allis location to its new site at 2262 S. 108th St. later this fall.
In addition to the relocations, Wisconsin Vision completely gutted and remodeled its Milwaukee Layton location at 1920 W. Layton in early 2020.
Aside from new flooring, furnishings, lighting and cabinetry, all new locations feature larger shopping experiences with “brand walls” showcasing product from Ray-Ban, Nike, Coach and others. Additionally, Wisconsin Vision has installed interactive Learning Center kiosks where customers can search vision wear by lifestyle and research frame materials, glasses and contact lenses, and coatings such as blue light blockers, antiscratch, anti-fog and antiglare. The kiosks also provide information about Wisconsin Vision’s own locally based LBC Optics lab where it produces prescription lenses.
“As our industry becomes more commoditized on the internet and with large retailers, we have to find creative ways to drive consumers to our locations and personalize and enhance their experience,” said Darren Horndasch, Wisconsin Vision president and CEO.
With the growth and continued acceptance of telehealth, Wisconsin Vision also announced they will pilot comprehensive eye health exams using advanced tele-optometry technology at four locations performed remotely by licensed optometrists. The remote exams will be available starting in October at Wisconsin Vision’s Franklin, Janesville and Madison East locations. Once the new West Allis location is open remote exams will take place there as well.
Patients meet first with a highly trained technician when they arrive for their teleoptometry appointment. Then a licensed optometrist and skilled refractionist performs the exam remotely and provides the patient within minutes of the exam’s conclusion an accurate diagnosis and if needed, a glasses or contact lens prescription.
The remote vision care exams not only benefit patients, but Wisconsin Vision as well. Like many industries, the vision care profession is facing a labor shortage including optometrists. With teleoptometry, Wisconsin Vision can continue to meet and exceed patient demand.