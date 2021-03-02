While some people have struggled financially during the pandemic, others found themselves with more cash and as a result, some invested more heavily in their 401k.
According to a report by LT Trust that investigated the impact of COVID-19 on retirement savings, the average 401k balance increased by 30.8 % nationally during 2020, and the average employee contribution increased by 6.12%.
In Wisconsin, average 401K balances for 2020 was $62,086, an increase of 25.6% from 2019 (when the average 401k balance was $49,449).
The report also found that Utah residents topped the list with a 47.6% increase in their 401k balance, while North Dakota residents rank 50th at 11.5%.
Employees aged 21-30 saw the largest average balance increase, at 77%.