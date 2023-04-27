FILE - This aerial image from video provided by KSTP-TV in Minneapolis shows smoke rising from the Husky Energy oil refinery after an explosion, April 26, 2018, at the plant in Superior, Wis. Wisconsin's only oil refinery is on track to be fully operational in June 2023 after a $1.2 billion effort to rebuild the facility five years following an explosion. The 2018 explosion and subsequent fires at the facility then-owned by Calgary-based Husky Energy in Superior injured three dozen workers and fears of a hydrofluoric acid leak caused 2,500 people in the city to evacuate. (KSTP-TV via AP, File)