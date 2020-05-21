Behind closed doors, West Bend businesses made the best of the Safer at Home closure by renovating their facilities.
When non-essential businesses were ordered to close at the end of March, some decided to use the lack of customers to their advantage. When customers are welcomed back, they will be greeted with updated facilities at multiple businesses.
The West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce’s board room received a makeover. A new lighting system and large screens and monitors were installed.
“We’re trying to get into the 21st century and use newer methods,” said Executive Director Craig Farrell. “We’ll be eliminating a lot of the paper we’d usually be passing out. We’ll be putting the information right up on the screen.”
The room is also used for training sessions.
The makeover was originally scheduled for the beginning of April, but was postponed until the end of April and early May.
When the Safer at Home order was issued, Farrell said they wanted to wait until “things had settled down a little bit and all staff was working from home.”
Currently, Farrell and Debbie Santopoalo, finance/member services, are the only chamber employees using the building. All others are working from home until further notice.
Robb Steiner, president of Steiner Electric Inc., 2323 Sylvan Way, donated labor by having an electrician come in to install the system. The chamber worked with Network Pro, 600 Schoenhaar Drive, which provides IT services.
After the electrician was finished, all doorknobs, board room tables and other services were sterilized.
“We planned on doing this back in February and already all the equipment ordered and then of course when this first hit with the shelter in place, we put everything on hold and as things have changed now, we were able to get that done,” said Farrell.
“It’s going to be a brand new board room when we finally get back to some sort of normal.”
Riverside Brewery & Restaurant, 255 South Main St., used the mandatory closure to update the interior of the building. Although the business can reopen, they are waiting until June 3 when work will be completed. They are repainting walls, refurbishing woodwork and upholstering furniture.
West Bend Cinema, 2014 Parkway Drive, screened its first movie since mid-March on Wednesday. Without typical movie audiences, the cinema repainted, set up social distancing markings and completed other tasks they could not do when customers were in the building.