MADISON – Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) – the combined state chamber, manufacturers’ association and safety council – called on Gov. Tony Evers and leaders of the Legislature to include liability protections for businesses, universities, schools and other organizations in the current COVID19 response legislation.
“Employers throughout the state have taken countless steps and spent unknown sums of money to keep their workers, customers and the public safe,” said WMC Executive Vice President of Government Relations Scott Manley. “Without liability protections included in this bill, these businesses could face frivolous and potentially bankruptcy-causing lawsuits even though they did everything right to protect their people.”
WMC has urged the Legislature and Evers to pass state-level liability protections since it released its Relief & Recovery Agenda earlier in the year.
According to the release, WMC said, “This legislation is even more important now because similar protections at the federal level were not included in the Phase 5 bill that was agreed to this week by Congress and President Donald Trump.”