MADISON — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) published its emergency temporary standard (ETS) on Thursday that would require employers with 100 or more employees to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing.
Following the rule’s publication, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) President & CEO Kurt Bauer spoke out against the mandate.
“OSHA’s ETS will place undue and unfair burdens on businesses who have already gone to great lengths and expense to protect the health and safety of their employees,” Bauer said. “It is unfortunate that the Biden Administration is forcing employers to police the vaccination status of their employees with a rule that will regrettably intensify the workforce challenges already plaguing our economy.”