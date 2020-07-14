WMC survey: Wisconsin businesses still hurting

Businesses across most of Wisconsin reopened a month ago, but a majority of business owners say they continue to suffer from the coronavirus and the state-imposed shutdown.
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce. the state’s largest business group, on Monday released results of a survey of businesses across the state.
WMC’s Kurt Bauer says the results speak volumes.
“While 75% of businesses experienced a negative financial impact from COVID-19 and the state’s Safer at Home order, only 23% of businesses predict they will end 2020 in the red. Fifty-one% expect to be less profitable, but still end the year with a profit; 7% saw no impact on their profitability and another 7% said they would be more profitable,” WMC’s statement said.
Wisconsin’s unemployment rate jumped from just over 3% in February to 14% in April. The jobless rate fell to 12% in June.
Bauer said Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order that closed bars, restaurants, and many businesses deemed non-essential drove those numbers.
“COVID-19 and the safer at home order clearly had a significant impact on employers and employees throughout the state,” Bauer said. “This unprecedented event flipped the Wisconsin economy on its head.”
WMC’s report says 41% of respondents made a temporary or permanent reduction in employees because of the coronavirus and the state’s shutdown. Forty-nine percent did not.
“Businesses large and small have been resilient, and we look forward to working with all of them as our state reopens,” Bauer added.
The WMC survey also found:
■ 38% of respondents said COVID-19 regulations were the top public policy concern facing Wisconsin, followed by the labor shortage (16%) and high taxes (9%);
■ 27% of respondents said the national economy is the top business concern facing their company, followed by COVID-19 (20%) and labor availability (19%);
■ 31% of businesses plan to increase their number of employees in the next six months, while 20% plan to decrease and 45% will see no change;
■ 68% of respondents approve of the job Donald Trump is doing as president, while 20% disapprove;
■ 10% of respondents approve of the job Tony Evers is doing as governor, while 79% disapprove.