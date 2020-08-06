MEQUON — It has been the go-to place for breakfast and lunch for generations of area families for 30 years. And while the Wooden Goose Cafe survived being forced out of their longtime building in 2016, they could not survive the pandemic.
Cafe owners Bob, Claire and Andrew Schuster announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page Monday that they were closing for good.
“Due to COVID-19 and with a truly valiant effort, we were just unable to bounce back,” the Schusters posted.
The cafe relocated to 1556 W. Mequon Road in 2016, after the Port Washington Road building that long housed their cafe was razed to make room for the Froedtert Hospital and Medical College of Wisconsin building.
And the customers followed. More than 100 people commented on the cafe’s post, praising the warm and friendly staff, the delicious food and the fond memories they had over the years.
Robert Schuster began his career in the restaurant business 42 years ago with a co-ownership of a George Webb’s. He did not have time to talk when reached for comment Tuesday.
The Schusters said that their new location was not conducive to outdoor dining, which is considered a safer alternative to indoor gatherings during the pandemic.
“We thank our wonderful and loyal customers of so many years for your kind patronage and support. We’ll sure miss your smiles and watching your families continue to grow,” the family wrote on its Facebook post. After 42 years in the restaurant business, it’s time to retire and move on to the next chapter of our life’s journey, whatever that may hold.”
The restaurant is now for sale on www.bizbuysell.com, offering a “fully-equipped and well-established “Mom & Pop coffee shop/diner” with a “cozy, bright and cheery atmosphere.”