Work continues on site for new Kwik Trip

WEST BEND — Work continues on West Washington Street in front of the future site of a new Kwik Trip at 1637 West Washington Street on Tuesday. The site formerly housed the former Fleet Farm before it was demolished
to make way for the gas station. To accommodate the new station, a sanitary sewer lateral will be connected to sanitary and storm sewer on West Washington Street. The new gas station will consist of a 9,000-square-foot convenience store with a 2,100-foot attached car wash.
The site was divided into two parcels last year.