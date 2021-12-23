Work underway on new cheel restaurant

THIENSVILLE — Work has begun on construction of the new cheel restaurant at the corner of Main Street and Buntrock Avenue in Thiensville.
The planned 3,600-square-foot building will replace the one that burned in November 2020. Jesse Daily, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Barkha, said construction workers are preparing the foundation and putting in footings. He said they are now waiting on steel, which has been difficult to source, but that they have some alternative ideas if they run into issues. He said work on the building should be well underway by spring.
The two-story Queen Anne-style building will include a first floor reserved for the cheel restaurant and a second floor, dubbed The Phoenix Room, with a stage and space for private events, such as weddings and concerts.
