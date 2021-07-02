MUSKEGO — It’s no small secret that businesses are having a hard time find employees right now, and because of this worker shortage, the Muskego Chamber of Commerce has been forced to cancel its annual Taste of Muskego event this year.
Chamber Executive Director Krisann Durnford said this year’s event, which was scheduled for July 14, had already sold about 200 tickets. However, the tasting, which gives community members the chance to sample food and beverages from Muskego-area restaurants, was canceled last-minute, Durnford said, because the participating restaurants were unable to find enough staff to make the event enjoyable for the community.
Durnford also said in a press release that anyone who has purchased a ticket to the tasting can either receive a refund, or the ticket price can be applied to the Chamber’s golf outing and patio party that will be held in September by emailing executivedirector@muskego .org.
However, Muskego isn’t the only community that’s having a hard time finding restaurant workers right now. Carol White, who serves on the Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors, said Brookfield is suffering from the storage, too.
She said that, although the Brookfield chamber hasn’t been forced to cancel any events because of the shortage yet, she’s noticed that many businesses in the area simply can’t find anyone to apply for jobs. She said that this has forced new restaurants to delay opening, and others have started having reduced hours while trying to find staff.
“It’s a struggle,” White said.
Ed Holpfer, executive director of the New Berlin Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, said that there are a few reasons for this ongoing shortage. He said that part of the reason employers can’t find new workers is because of the extra unemployment benefits that are being offered because of the pandemic, which at times has allowed workers to earn more money by staying at home than if they were working at restaurants.
However, he said that he’s seen plenty of businesses start to offer incredible wages and remain understaffed. He said because of this, he thinks the main reason there’s a worker shortage right now is largely because workers used the time available in the pandemic to reconsider their career paths and have started to pursue jobs that offer more flexible scheduling and allow them to work at home.
“People are re-evaluating what they’re doing,” Holpfer said.
The Muskego chamber and businesses across the county are still pressuring the government to end additional COVID-era unemployment benefits, though, because Durnford said there’s only so much that businesses can do to find employees.
“They’re doing their best to convince people to go back to work,” she said.