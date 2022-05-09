This undated photo provided by Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition shows the lobby at Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition in Itasca, Ill. Francine Yoon, a 24-year-old food scientist at Ajinomoto Health and Nutrition NA has been working mostly in person since the pandemic, including at her current job that she started last fall. But moving in last year with her older parents, both in their early 60s, has led to some heightened level of anxiety because she's worried about passing on the virus to them. (Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition via AP)