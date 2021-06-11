Workforce shortage hits local restaurants

WEST BEND — On June 9 Wisconsin lawmakers passed Assembly Bill 336, which would end the state’s participation in pandemic-related federal unemployment benefits. Specifically, the legislation would end the $300 per-week federal enhancement that unemployment claimants receive. Despite this effort to get people back to work, employee shortages are still holding restaurants back from operating as normal.
“We are starting to feel the staffing shortage. While we are getting busier and more popular, it is getting really hard to find the staff to keep up that pace.” Teri Benz, general manager at Riverside Brewery and Restaurant in West Bend, said.
Riverside Brewery and Restaurant laid off part-time employees and limited their hours at the beginning of the pandemic, according to Benz. Although COVID-19 restrictions have now been lifted, the downtown West Bend restaurant remains closed on Mondays and Tuesdays due to staffing issues, Benz added.
Benz also said that she has seen most restaurants in West Bend still desperate for help and constantly posting ads on social media platforms.
“I feel like fear may play a part in [workforce shortages],” Benz said. “Bars and restaurants and small businesses were hit so hard by the pandemic that people may be afraid to take the chance on small local businesses.”
Democratic legislators in the state say it is too premature to cut unemployment benefits due to about 55% of Wisconsin residents not being fully vaccinated yet, according to an article from the Wisconsin State Journal. However, Representative Rick Gundrum, R-Slinger, gave his full support for Assembly Bill 336.
“Our businesses are competing with the government to attract workers,” Gundrum said in a press release. “It’s time to get people back to work and return our unemployment compensation program to operations before the COVID-19 pandemic.”
According to a Wisconsin Restaurant Association (WRA) report from April, 71% of Wisconsin operators say their total sales volume in March 2021 was lower than it would normally be in the absence of COVID-19, despite the state lifting the mask mandate and loosening restrictions in that same month.
“Unemployment compensation is by no means the only reason for workforce shortage and cutting these benefits is not going to solve the problem,” Executive Vice President Susan Quam said. “I don’t think the restaurant industry will ever go back to normal.”
Nationwide, businesses do not seem to think there will be a return to normal any time soon. The WRA report said that 29% of restaurant operators think it will take more than a year to get back to normal business and 10% doubt normal business will ever happen. Despite this, one restaurant owner in West Bend remains hopeful for the future of the restaurant industry.
Tony Koebel, owner of The Norbert, said he expects business to be back to normal by fall at the latest, but only if businesses raise wages for their workers.
“The most valuable aspect to any restaurant is their staff, which is why we’re going to start giving our employees livable wages,” Koebel said. “It makes me sick I was part of this system that paid people so little for so long.”
Koebel said he believes the problem stems from minimum wage not being fair or enough to live on, which then causes employees to burn out.
He said he is grateful for how booming the West Bend restaurant industry is, but the demand is hard to keep up with, especially as the economy is rapidly reopening.
Quam and Koebel both said they urge consumers to be patient with restaurants during these difficult times. Quam added that she wants to remind customers to “let the industry recover.”
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, has made clear he’s likely to veto Assembly Bill 336.