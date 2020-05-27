Working on White Rock

WAUKESHA — Construction crews braved the hot and humid weather on Tuesday as they worked diligently on the Frame Park Commons apartment complex at the corner of White Rock Avenue and Moreland Boulevard.
The project, which received a $1.78 million tax incremental financing package from the city, consists of a 52-unit apartment complex on the west side of White Rock, on the former Fracaro’s bowling alley site, and a two-story, 20-unit town home-style building on the east side of the street.
WAUKESHA — Construction crews braved the hot and humid weather on Tuesday as they worked diligently on the Frame Park Commons apartment complex at the corner of White Rock Avenue and Moreland Boulevard.