WASHINGTON COUNTY — If you’re someone who is looking to get more bang for your buck, Smart Asset’s most recent study on the various costs of living throughout the country will be pleasing to you.
The study identifies the places where average living expenses are most affordable for the people living there. To find these places, Smart Asset measured the cost of living relative to income to determine the purchasing power in each county.
Smart Asset calculated two different cost of living metrics for a household with one adult and no dependents. One reflected the baseline cost of living in each location and the other reflected expenditures typical to someone making the county’s median income. They then combined these two numbers using a weighted average based on how close each county’s median income was to the minimum livable income in that area. We then subtracted income taxes paid in that area.
Ranking No. 1 in the state is Waukesha County, with a purchasing power index of 69.31. The average cost of living was found to be $47,616 and the median income is listed as $87,277.
Right behind Waukesha County is Ozaukee County at No. 2. Ozaukee County has a purchasing power index of 67.74, an average cost of living of $47,117 and a median income of $85,215.
Washington County was ranked fifth in the state, with a purchasing power index of 62.01, an average cost of living of $45,126 and a median income of $77,663.
“Economists consider mobility to be a good thing,” reads the study. “If people are willing and able to move they can relocate to take the jobs that are best suited to their skill sets. Understanding the cost of living in a given place helps you make an informed decision about the salary you'll need to maintain the same standard of living.”
To view the full report, visit rb.gy/2tfh6q.