MADISON — The Waukesha-Ozaukee-Washington Workforce Development Board is one of several Wisconsin regional organizations to get grant funding from the state to address employment and getting people back to work.
In total, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development will award $20 million in Workforce Advancement Initiative Grants that will affect 11 Wisconsin regions.
Of that total, the WOW WDB will receive $1,188,512 in grant funding that will serve 120 participants, according to Monday’s announcement.
The total funding from the state will help more than 2,300 Wisconsinites as part of the Worker Advancement Initiative. The initiative, announced earlier this year and funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, will serve Wisconsinites whose previous employment has not come back since the pandemic, as well as those who were not attached to or were not successful in the labor market prior to the pandemic, by offering subsidized employment and skills training opportunities with local employers, according to Monday’s release.
“We’re working hard to make sure Wisconsin rebounds and recovers from the pandemic, but we know part of that work is ensuring workers, families, and communities are bouncing back with us,” said Gov. Tony Evers in a statement. “Whether through job training or providing quality childcare, affordable housing, or accessible transportation, our workforce innovation funds will support folks working to overcome challenges specific to their community and their family and help get workers back in the workforce so we can ensure our state's economic recovery.”
DWD will administer the program through the local workforce development boards in partnership with community-based organizations to provide subsidized employment and skills training opportunities to participants, including a focus on those who will be co-enrolled in Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act programs.
Clients who receive funding will be able to receive paid work experience opportunities to develop and/or enhance job skills (wage subsidies); hard and soft-skill training so participants can acquire occupational skills connected to in-demand jobs along with critical work-based skills needed to succeed; on-the-job training opportunities that will lead to economic self-sufficiency; and supportive services to address related barriers to employment, which may include assistance for childcare, housing, transportation, and worker stipends.
According to the announcement, WOW WDB will offer traditional career services and supportive services in conjunction with incentivized paid work experiences or on-the-job training programs. They will expand eligibility by serving individuals ages 17 and older who have no work history or have a demonstrated pattern of limited or poor work history with no additional eligibility criteria or income limitations.