HARTFORD — Wylie Enterprise announced Monday that as of April 1 they will become the new operators of the 1022 Club at 1022 Sell Drive in Hartford, a Medical Center Foundation of Hartford entity.
Wylie Enterprises, which does business as Tamarack Adult Day Services, is locally owned by a woman entrepreneur with extensive elderly care knowledge, experience, education, and a passion for serving the senior population. The new operator is planning a refresh of the facilities, enhancing the daytime accommodations, continuing to ensure a safe, warm, and welcoming “home-away-from-home” environment for all their adult senior guests.
Tamarack Adult Day Services is focused on compassion, connection and community. Their program is designed for busy and working family members of aging seniors, providing worry-free daytime care and activities during the weekday while caregiving family members commence with their daily schedules. With adult day services being a considerably lower-cost alternative to Assisted Living Facilities, Tamarack is able to provide the community families and caregivers with peace of mind knowing loved ones are being cared for in a safe environment by compassionate, experienced, caring personnel, as well as providing a connection for their senior guests through social interaction, creating a sense of purpose and community for our older adults.
Under this new operator, Tamarack Adult Day Services will provide quality care, and will also have the ability to provide simple medical services specifically developed to meet the needs of their adult senior participants, from wellness programs, to nutritional services, to social engagements in a safe and comfortable atmosphere, all being monitored by a registered nurse.
“We are honored to be selected by the Medical Center Foundation to serve the community in this capacity, customizing the care that families long for, and need, in assisting with the caregiving of aging loved ones,” said Tamara Warnecke, director of operations. “We look forward to working with the Medical Center Foundation, ADRC, the Senior Center, and other community services in our common goal to love and enrich the lives of our local senior population as they utilize our joint resources and take advantage of our many programs.”
Tamarack Adult Care Services has the capacity to serve 50 guests daily and are available Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. to assist with loving and caring for aging family members. They accept both insurance and private pay.
For those interested in learning more about Tamarack Adult Day Services, formerly known as the 1022 Club, and how to enroll a senior family member or friend, please visit their website, https://tamarackadultdayservices.com, or call 920-655-7598.
In December Threshold Inc. announced they would have to close the 1022 Club on April 1 if another operator was not located in time.