MEQUON — A proposed golf simulator with a nightclub was unanimously approved for a conditional use grant Tuesday. It will occupy the previous Learning Shop at 11043 N. Port Washington Road.
XGolf, an amusement and recreation facility with a bar, will occupy 6,000 square feet in the Towne Shops of Mequon, a multi-tenant building. There is also an XGolf facility in Brookfield. The golf simulator will offer a full-service bar. The property is currently zoned B2, which allows recreation and amusement facilities and nightclubs as a conditional use.
All activities will take place within the building with a total of five staff members on site during normal business hours. The proposed floor plan shows seven indoor golf simulators and a bar with additional lounging areas.
The business will run 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays. Most of the surrounding tenants have typical business hours between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
The proposed site has a parking requirement of 35 stalls, according to a cover memo. The entire site has a parking requirement of 107 stalls and the site currently has 75 stalls available. According to Shawn Demain, a representative for XGolf, the highest parking demand would be during league nights, which tops out at 42 golfers.
The owner of the property also owns the multi-tenant building to the north at 11047-11065 N. Port Washington Road, and said a shared parking agreement can be established between the two sites, according to the cover memo.
A public hearing occurred during the virtual meeting with no speakers in support or opposition.
