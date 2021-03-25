Yamato approved to move to former Rexnord site

The Plan Commission met Tuesday evening, and voted unanimously to approve two conditional use permits for Yamato at 1272 Dakota Drive. That site has an existing 96,500-square-foot facility that was home to a Rexnord facility, until that company closed its Grafton location last year.
Rexnord notified the village of Grafton in late March of last year that the facility would close; it had about 140 employees at that time, and was shuttered and vacated later in the year.
“Yamato Corporation is proposing to relocate their business from Mequon to the former Rexnord site,” village of Grafton Community Development Director Jessica Wolff said.
The plan of operation submitted by Yamato, as part of the permit application, stated the facility would operate with one shift each work day, with up to 70 employees each shift. Hours of operation will be 7 a.m. To 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The conditional uses approved by this week’s Plan Commission were for 13,300 square feet of the existing facility to be used for light manufacturing, and for 53,000 square feet of the building to be used for warehousing and distribution.
“I think it’s great to see a nice, quality company moving into a nice building,” said Plan Commissioner and Trustee Dave Antoine said during the discussion. “We appreciate you coming to Grafton to add something to the community.”
There were no comments from residents during the public hearing on the permits; the commission had no questions or concerns expressed before they approved the permits.
Warehouse, assembly office use planned
Yamato Corporation is the American subsidiary of Yamato Scale Co., a company based in Akashi, Japan, which is “a global leader in the producing scales for many applications with a primary focus on packaging application with our rotary combination weighers used to package many food and other products throughout the world,” according to information from the business.
Yamato’s Wisconsin location does not manufacture scales, according to the plan of operation in their permit application, but does some customization at the local site and assembly of a variety of machinery they sell.
In addition to the spaces for warehousing and assembly, Wolff said the company plans some renovations to create office space, an employee cafeteria and a demonstration space for customers.
“The Grafton location will also have a significant parts and service department for existing customers in the area,” Wolff said.
Yamato’s application stated the company plans to close on purchasing the property from Rexnord in late April. They anticipate about three months of work in refurbishing the building to their purpose, after which they plan to transition to the Grafton facility in August.