GRAFTON — Yamato Corporation, a company which makes and distributes scales, is looking to move into Grafton this year.
The Plan Commission tonight is scheduled to consider a conditional use permit from Yamato Corporation, for that company to have light industrial and warehousing at 1272 Dakota Drive. That location is an existing 96,500-square-foot facility, previously operated by Rexnord Industries.
Rexnord, which manufactured conveyor systems at the site, closed the facility and left Grafton last year. According to information submitted by Yamato for its permit, the company plans to purchase the facility from Rexnord, so long as they receive the approvals they require to move forward.
According to Yamato’s plan of operation submitted to the village, the company is a subsidiary of Yamato Scale Co. based in Akashi, Japan. The company makes scales, primarily for food and product packaging purposes. The Grafton site will be used for assembly, customization and distribution of scales and other packaging machines Yamato sells in the North American market.
The business would have one shift each day, with up to 70 employees each shift.
The facility would also contain a parts and service aspect of the business. The submission stated Yamato does not intend to make structural changes to the building, but would do some cosmetic work and upgrade some employee and visitor spaces.
Yamato plans on closing on their purchase of the building by the end of April, and transitioning to the facility in August, as long as village approvals, building inspections and other needed assessments occur on schedule. They would be relocating from their current location in Mequon.
The village of Grafton Plan Commission will meet at 6 p.m. today, at Grafton Village Hall, 860 Badger Circle.