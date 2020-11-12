Zachariah’s Acres constructing new greenhouse

TOWN OF OCONOMOWOC — Zachariah’s Acres cut the ribbon on a new 5,040 square foot greenhouse Wednesday that will allow for year-round learning for individuals with special needs.
Zachariah’s Acres is a nonprofit whose mission is “to connect children with special health care needs, and their families to miracles of natures so they may know their creator.”
The new facility will be heated and not only provide respite on brisk days, but also expand vocational and volunteer opportunities for those at Zachariah’s Acres, a press release states.
Produce that is grown at Zachariah’s Acres is used in a variety of different ways including in Zachariah’s Acres Community Supported Agriculture, farm-to-table dinners, food preservation, donated to local food pantries or sold on its farm cart.