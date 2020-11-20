OKAUCHEE — Anew Advisors, a Milwaukee-based financial services firm, recently acquired Zilli Financial, a national firm based in Okauchee. The two financial services firms provide retirement services to first responders.
“Zilli Financial is a highly complementary business, already serving fire organizations throughout the country. By merging our two firms, we have created a robust organization to serve vital first responders throughout the United States,” said Anew Advisors co-founder Glen Colwell.
“This merger joins two firms that represent best in class implementation and education supporting first responders retirement,” said Anthony Zilli, president of Zilli Financial. “As a former first responder myself, I’ve witnessed firsthand the lack of education from the current firms serving first responders and the failure to provide basic, unbiased investment management. These first responders will give their life for you, a stranger.
“The least we can do is offer our best as fiduciaries and guide them over the finish line without stringing them along.”