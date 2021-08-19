SLINGER — The Slinger Village Board has expanded the option for microbreweries, wineries and event spaces, and where such businesses could be established within the village.
The board this week approved changes to the zoning code’s definitions for wineries and microbreweries, and added the conditional use listing for those items, plus nano distillery and conference centers and event halls to the village’s business and light manufacturing zoning district.
The village created conditional uses in the code for those business types earlier this summer, and added them to the village center-downtown district.
“Shortly after we did that, someone came in with a proposal for our business-light manufacturing district,” Village Administrator Margaret Wilber said.
Details on what that proposal may be have yet not come through the Plan Commission.
The Village Board’s action on Monday also added detail to the winery and microbrewery uses. The winery definition now includes “fermentation, storage and bottling of less than or equal to 25,000 gallons/500 barrels of wine per year,” and the microbrewery has a limit of “15,000 barrels/ 460,000 U.S. gallons” per year.
The board this week also approved a new final plat for the Farmstead Creek North subdivision, planned for the south side of Arthur Road, just east of Highway 175. There was a final plat for the subdivision already improved in May, but the developer brought it back for reapproval due to a modification to add a buildable lot to the plat.
According to a memo from Village Planner Mary Censky, the only change from the plat approved in May in the new version is that an outlot on the original is now identified as a buildable lot.
“Originally, they thought it was too close to the stormwater pond, but they talked to the DNR and they don’t need it for stormwater management,” Wilber said.
The plat document shows that the lots planned for the development will range from about 10,000 square feet to a few of about 25,000 to 26,000 square feet, with most of the lots between 10,000 and 15,000 square feet.
In other business, the board also approved a proposal from Rockrose Productions for Slinger promotional work.
“The village is doing a couple of promotional videos that will highlight village attractions, quality of life and local opportunities,” Wilber said.
According to the proposal document from Rockrose, one video will focus on business, housing and the school system in Slinger, for a cost of $800, and the second promo video will focus on parks, trails, Little Switzerland and the Slinger Speedway, for $1,050.