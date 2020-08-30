FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2020 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks on the second day of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany. Zuckerberg, on Friday, Aug. 29, says Facebook made a mistake in not removing a militia group’s page earlier this week that called for armed civilians to enter Kenosha, Wis. amid violent protests following a police shooting of Jacob Blake, who is Black. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer, File)