The Delafield Chamber of Commerce works with our business community by helping businesses maximize and reach their full potential through education and training, business- to-business connections, fundraising and community events, membership recognition, and membership promotion and outreach. The Delafield Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to the growth, promotion, and support of its members through business and community events.
Delafield has stayed strong through the pandemic and our business community shifted as needed to make the changes to thrive through the challenges that the economy faces. Delafield businesses are stronger than ever. The streets of Delafield can be found filled with our community residents and visitors most evenings and weekends. Delafield businesses have taken the initiative to think outside of the box to draw patrons in with evening events like Music on the Hill, Night Markets, and more. Delafield Chamber of Commerce is an eventdriven community with over 15 events each year.
In October we have our Delafield Wine Walk and Brew Fest on Saturday with an estimated sell-out of 500 tickets. We will feature 20 wine and 20 microbrew stops through downtown Delafield. October is also the start of our Fall/Winter Ladies Night Out Series that features business promotion and sales on the second Thursday of each month October through December. Shop and stroll the beautiful downtown boutiques and stores while grabbing a delicious bite to eat and drink with your girlfriends.
We will wrap up our October with our Halloween in Delafield on Oct. 23 featuring our business trick or treat from 5-7 pm and our annual pumpkin illumination at dusk. Our pumpkin illumination consists of hundreds of pumpkins carved by our community schools and placed in Clocktower Square, downtown Delafield on the corner of Milwaukee and Genesee Street. Our display will light up to the classic “Thriller” song by Michael Jackson!
Our last event of the year is our Breakfast with Reindeer held on the first Saturday in December. Enjoy pictures with Santa and his flying friends and other activities downtown Delafield.
(Megan Braatz is the executive director of the Delafield Area Chamber of Commerce.)