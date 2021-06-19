WAUKESHA — Although plans to develop apartments at the southeast portion of East St. Paul Avenue and the southwest portion of North West Barstow Street fell through in March 2020, conceptual plans for a 192-unit residential development project by General Capital Group and Joseph Property Development will be reviewed by the Plan Commission next week.
Michael Weiss, president of General Capital Group, told The Freeman in April they were “reasonably optimistic” that they could make the project work, saying it’s a great site. The site is currently a parking lot next to Waukesha State Bank off Brehm Street. If things go well, construction could start in 2022, Weiss had told The Freeman, which is still planned, according to city documents.
General Capital Group has four other developments in Waukesha, including The Silvernail Apartments; Berkshire at Sunset Avenue and Prairie Avenue; Berkshire at Kensington; and the Riverwalk Apartment.
According to city documents, the proposal includes three separate buildings of a three and four-story or four and fivestory configuration on the 2.5 acres of land along the riverwalk. Each building would consist of upperstory residential units with enclosed parking on the lower levels and the opportunity for a residential or commercial space. Apartment sizes will range from 700 to 1,600 square feet.
According to city documents, developers are proposing the apartments be built in two phases, with the 66-unit eastern building a part of phase one and the two 63-unit buildings along East St. Paul Avenue as a part of phase two. According to city documents, rent is expected to cost between $1,200 to $2,200 a month.
The Plan Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 201 Delafield St., Waukesha. Meetings can also be viewed live online at https:// waukesha. legistar. com/Calendar.aspx.