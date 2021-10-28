TOWN OF ERIN — Dozens of community members attended a special Town of Erin Board meeting Wednesday in hopes of preventing construction of a 320-foot communications tower for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 6695 State Highway 167, which community members felt would be an eyesore.
The communications tower is part of a project by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to upgrade their communications systems. The tower would not be used for dispatch or 911 calls, but instead would be used for squad radios, portable radios and communication from the dispatch center.
Sheriff Martin Schulteis said that the current radio system “does not penetrate buildings very well.” The new system would have better infiltrate buildings.
The current tower, leased through American Tower, is not a public safety rated tower and is not designed for public safety infrastructure. The county also does not have control of the tower and pays $48,000 per year in rent.
The Washington County Board of Supervisors previously approved purchasing the land for $63,000 to construct a communications tower through American Tower, headquartered in Boston. The town offered a 99-year contract for $1 at another location, but the county refused.
Schulteis said the tower is the “last cog” in the radio project as approvals have been completed for all other sites. He added that studies for the Thompson site had been completed, including the environmental studies, engineering studies, FCC approval and FAA approval. They still need to conduct soil borings, but these cannot be done when there is frost in the ground.
Town officials were also concerned about potential legal costs if they were to be sued by American Tower. In a previous agreement, the county stated they would cover any costs of legal litigation. However, the county’s attorney and insurance provider spoke against this decision.
Community members were also concerned that the 320-foot tower would block their view of Holy Hill, especially at its location in the heart of the town.
While the project has been in the works for several years, many in attendance they only heard about the tower within weeks of Wednesday’s meeting.
Andrew Jepsen, owner of Barbecue Company Grill and Catering, said he heard about the proposed tower just two and a half weeks prior. His business is right next to the potential location.
The restaurant has been in operation for 11 years, but Jepsen purchased the property exactly one year prior to Wednesday’s meeting. Considering the value of the property, Jepsen stated the property could be devalued because of the eyesore.
“I gravitated towards this corner for the last 11 years because I had a connection with Holy Hill, the grace and the beauty of the landscape and the natural beauty of Erin,” said Jepsen. He added that people visit the township even from other countries, attracted by Holy Hill, Erin Hills Golf Course and the area’s scenery.
The county is planning to work with Town of Erin leaders to determine a better location for the tower. Schulteis stated that while the County Board previously approved purchasing land at the proposed location, they would be open to considering other placements.