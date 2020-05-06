FILE - In this April 24, 2020 file photo, motorists make their way around the Wisconsin State Capitol during a rally against Gov. Tony Evers' extended stay-at-home order due to COVID-19 in Madison, Wis. Gov. Evers is expected to meet Republican and Democratic legislative leaders Monday, May 4 to discuss next steps in Wisconsin's response to the coronavirus pandemic. (Amber Arnold/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)