Cougar likely spotted moving through West Bend

WEST BEND — A cougar was most likely spotted on a trail camera at the northwest side of the city on Sunday, according to Wisconsin Department of Resources Wildlife Biologist Eric Kilburg. He stated that the trail camera photo and location align with the DNR’s pattern of observation of these animals.
The DNR will be going to the site in the near future to confirm the sighting, during which they will compare the background of the photo with the location the photo captured. They will also look for any potential physical evidence, such as cougar tracks or scat.
Kilburg said cougars in the area are still rare, but becoming more common.
“The last time a cougar passed through the southeast part of the state was in 2018,” he said. “That said, we pretty much have confirmed cougar sightings in the state every year for the last decade now, and this year I think we’re up somewhere in the teens.”
He estimates there have been 14 or 15 sightings so far, which are most likely separate sightings of the same animal.
Kilburg explained there is no reason for concern as the animal seems to just be passing through. Those who also spot the animal should not be alarmed, but admire it from afar.
“Enjoy seeing it, but give it plenty of space,” he said.
“It’s always good practice to avoid wildlife conflicts. Make sure there’s not food sitting out and keep pets leashed when outside,” said Kilburg.
Wildlife, such as this cougar, tend to be constantly on the move. As young males search for a female mate, they may disperse hundreds of miles. In an area like West Bend, the cougar will simply be unable to find a female and move on. It is likely the cougar picked up on the trail camera is already several miles away, possibly outside Washington County.
Those who catch a cougar on a trail camera or find tracks are encouraged to contact the DNR. Because tracks can disappear quickly, individuals should place a bucket over the track or take a photo of the track with another item for a size comparison.
A reporting form for large mammal observations can be found on the DNR’s website at dnr.wi.gov/topic/wildlifehabitat/mammalobsform.asp. Observations will go to a carnivore specialist for review.